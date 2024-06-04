Mint Primer: The 2024 verdict in three minutes
Summary
- While the performance of Modi's government, his personal popularity and guarantees have ensured that the NDA crossed the 273-mark, they were not enough for the BJP to get a majority or repeat its 2019 performance.
The 2024 elections have thrown up a major surprise. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was supposed to have swept the polls. Instead, it has fallen short of majority. It now needs to join with its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the government. The era of coalition politics is back in India. Here are some of the main takeaways.