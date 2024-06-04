Mint Primer: The 2024 verdict in three minutes

A different Parliament

There has been much hand-wringing about the lack of a strong Opposition in the past decade. Congress, the only opposition party with a national presence, was weakened after drubbings in 2014 (44 seats) and 2019 (52 seats). It lacked confidence and respect among other parties. That made the BJP more powerful. People, by giving 99* seats to Congress in the 2024 elections, have revived the party. On the other hand, the BJP with about 240* seats, has fallen short of the 272 required for a majority and will now depend on its allies to form the government. This means the NDA will face a very different Parliament this time around and the BJP will need to take other parties along to pass important legislation.