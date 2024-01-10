Misinformation Seen as Top Global Risk in Year of Pivotal Elections
SummaryAhead of next week’s Davos summit, a World Economic Forum survey sees concern shifting toward technological perils and away from the economy.
In a world increasingly fraught with risks, leading near-term concerns are shifting to the dangers of technology and related problems like the spread of disinformation, and away from economic worries, according to an annual survey of policymakers, industry leaders and experts on risk conducted by the World Economic Forum.