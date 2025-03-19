Miss World 2025 to take place in Telangana; CM Revanth Reddy to spend ₹200 crore for beauty pageant, KTR fumes

Miss World 2025 is set to take place in India, with Telangana hosting the prestigious beauty pageant in May this year. The Telangana government is investing ₹200 crore in the event, and preparations are already in full swing with the state aiming to turn the beauty pageant into a tourism powerhouse.

The 72nd Miss World beauty pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31.

As the Telangana government is planning to spend ₹200 crore for the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has attacked the ruling Congress government, questioning its financial priorities. ₹200 crore beauty pageant when the state is facing ₹71,000 crore revenue shortfall.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticized the "perverse logic" of allocating ₹200 crore for Miss World 2025 while accusing him in the alleged ₹46 crore Formula-E race scam

“Apparently spending ₹46 Crore for Formula - E race in Hyderabad was wrong & will attract cases being filed. But spending ₹200 Crores of public money to conduct Miss World, a beauty contest is right !! What is this perverse logic? Can you please explain @RahulGandhiJi ?” KT Rama Rao asked.

About Miss World 2025 in Telangana From featuring local artisans and their crafts to showcasing traditional dance and music performances, every aspect will reflect the essence of Telangana. Organised tours and excursions for contestants, organisers, and media will offer first- hand experiences of Telangana's heritage sites, natural wonders, and urban attractions.

The opening and grand finale and associated events will utilize iconic Telangana backdrops, creating visually stunning moments that resonate globally.

“We will use this event to push the narrative of Telangana rural landscape as a hub for film tourism,” I&PR Telangana said.