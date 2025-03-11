Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has doubled down on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government in Tamil Nadu over agreeing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central government, accepting the PM-SHRI scheme. In a fresh attack on the Tamil Nadu government, Dharmendra Pradhan shared a “consent” letter from the Tamil Nadu government agreeing to establish the PM-SHRI schools in the state.

On Monday, the DMK filed a privilege motion, seeking action against the minister for “contempt of the House” over the PM-SHRI scheme claims, saying they were “factually incorrect, misleading the house and against official record.”

In a post on X, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Yesterday, DMK MPs and Hon’ble CM Stalin accused me of misleading the Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu’s consent for establishment of PM-SHRI Schools. I stand by my statement made in the Parliament and am sharing the consent letter from Tamil Nadu School Education Department dated 15th March 2024."

“DMK MPs and Hon’ble CM can stack lies as high as they want, but the truth doesn’t bother knocking when it comes crashing down. The DMK dispensation led by Hon’ble CM Stalin have a lot to answer to the people of Tamil Nadu. Raking the language issue as a diversionary tactic and denying facts as per their convenience will not shield their governance and welfare deficit,” the Union Minister said.

He also shared a purported letter regarding the DMK government's “consent” on the establishment of PM-SHRI schools in Tamil Nadu. Also Read | MK Stalin vs Dharmendra Pradhan: Centre can’t blackmail, says DMK leader; union minister fires back with Hindi argument

Source: Dharmendra Pradhan's X handle

“Why this sudden change of stance on NEP? Definitely for political brownies and reviving DMK’s political fortunes. This retrograde politics of DMK is a great disservice to the bright future of Tamil Nadu and its students. I humbly request Hon’ble CM to not view NEP 2020 from a political lens. Please prioritise interest of our children in Tamil Nadu over political gains,” he further said.

MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi moved a breach of privilege notice against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, seeking action against the minister for “contempt of the House” while he was replying to a question regarding the non-disbursal of funds by the union government under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

According to Kanimozhi's notice, Pradhan's claim that the Tamil Nadu government took a "U-turn" after agreeing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of India for accepting the PM-SHRI scheme is “factually incorrect, misleading the house and against official record.”,