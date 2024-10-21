‘Have 16 kids’: Why MK Stalin joined Chandrababu Naidu in promoting larger families

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday seemed to echo Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu's appeal to have more children. While the AP CM flagged the ‘ageing population’ of the state, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin talked about couples raising ‘16 children’ as a ‘solution’ to the upcoming delimitation exercise scheduled to be held by 2026.

Stalin made headlines on Monday with his unconventional comments regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha delimitation process, which may significantly impact the state's political representation.

During a mass wedding ceremony for 31 Hindu couples, Stalin suggested that the potential loss of Lok Sabha seats might lead some couples to consider having "16 children," a reference to a traditional Tamil blessing related to prosperity.

He referenced the Tamil saying, "pathinarum petru peru vazhvu vazhga," which translates to "acquire 16 kinds of wealth and lead a prosperous life."

Stalin hitches on Family Planning to Counter Delimitation CM Stalin elaborated on the historical context of the blessing, noting that elders traditionally wished newlyweds prosperity in various forms—not necessarily a large family.

"That blessing doesn’t mean beget 16 children... now a situation has arisen where people think they should literally raise 16 children and not a small and prosperous family," he remarked.

This statement comes as Tamil Nadu, along with other southern states, faces potential changes to its parliamentary representation due to the delimitation exercise set for 2026.

With concerns that the state’s Lok Sabha share may increase only marginally from 39 to 41 seats, many fear a diminished political voice in the central government.

Tamil Nadu's Delimitation Debate Over the past few months, the looming delimitation has stirred controversy, particularly as the number of Lok Sabha seats is expected to rise from 543 to 753.

Uttar Pradesh is poised for a significant increase, jumping from 80 to 126 seats—a 57.5% surge. Among the southern states, only Karnataka could see a measurable increase - from 28 seats to 36 - in representation in the Lower House.

In contrast, Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha share will likely only inch up - from 39 to 41, a five per cent increase, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may be given only three extra seats each. Further, Kerala could lose one of its 20 seats.

The ruling DMK has strongly opposed the proposed changes, arguing that states that have effectively controlled population growth should not be penalized.

Chandrababu Naidu's Population Appeal In a related discussion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concerns over the state's declining birth rate. The Andhra Pradesh CM urged women in Andhra Pradesh to bear at least two children to stabilize the population.

"South India is witnessing an aging problem," he stated, stressing the need for women to contribute to demographic balance.