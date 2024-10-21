‘Have 16 kids’: Why MK Stalin joined Chandrababu Naidu in promoting larger families

Tamil Nadu CM echoed Andhra Pradesh's CM Naidu's appeal for larger families. Stalin suggested couples consider having '16 children' during a mass wedding, referencing a traditional blessing, as a response to potential political representation changes from the upcoming delimitation.

Written By Sayantani
Published21 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin blesses a couple as he presides over mass marriages of 31 couples, at Marundeeswarar Temple in Chennai on Monday.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin blesses a couple as he presides over mass marriages of 31 couples, at Marundeeswarar Temple in Chennai on Monday.(CMO Tamil Nadu-X)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday seemed to echo Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu's appeal to have more children. While the AP CM flagged the ‘ageing population’ of the state, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin talked about couples raising ‘16 children’ as a ‘solution’ to the upcoming delimitation exercise scheduled to be held by 2026.

Stalin made headlines on Monday with his unconventional comments regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha delimitation process, which may significantly impact the state's political representation.

Also Read | ‘Have 2 or more kids’: Chandrababu Naidu sets condition for election candidates

During a mass wedding ceremony for 31 Hindu couples, Stalin suggested that the potential loss of Lok Sabha seats might lead some couples to consider having "16 children," a reference to a traditional Tamil blessing related to prosperity.

He referenced the Tamil saying, "pathinarum petru peru vazhvu vazhga," which translates to "acquire 16 kinds of wealth and lead a prosperous life."

Stalin hitches on Family Planning to Counter Delimitation

CM Stalin elaborated on the historical context of the blessing, noting that elders traditionally wished newlyweds prosperity in various forms—not necessarily a large family.

Also Read | What’s delimitation exercise and why it’s needed for women’s reservation?

"That blessing doesn’t mean beget 16 children... now a situation has arisen where people think they should literally raise 16 children and not a small and prosperous family," he remarked.

This statement comes as Tamil Nadu, along with other southern states, faces potential changes to its parliamentary representation due to the delimitation exercise set for 2026.

With concerns that the state’s Lok Sabha share may increase only marginally from 39 to 41 seats, many fear a diminished political voice in the central government.

Tamil Nadu's Delimitation Debate

Over the past few months, the looming delimitation has stirred controversy, particularly as the number of Lok Sabha seats is expected to rise from 543 to 753.

Also Read | EC initiates delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam

Uttar Pradesh is poised for a significant increase, jumping from 80 to 126 seats—a 57.5% surge. Among the southern states, only Karnataka could see a measurable increase - from 28 seats to 36 - in representation in the Lower House.

In contrast, Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha share will likely only inch up - from 39 to 41, a five per cent increase, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may be given only three extra seats each. Further, Kerala could lose one of its 20 seats.

Also Read | Delhi: Each constituency to be carved out into 3 wards during delimitation

The ruling DMK has strongly opposed the proposed changes, arguing that states that have effectively controlled population growth should not be penalized.

Chandrababu Naidu's Population Appeal

In a related discussion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concerns over the state's declining birth rate. The Andhra Pradesh CM urged women in Andhra Pradesh to bear at least two children to stabilize the population.

Also Read | SC seeks reply from Centre, Assam govt in plea challenging delimitation process

"South India is witnessing an aging problem," he stated, stressing the need for women to contribute to demographic balance.

CM Naidu's comments have sparked a mixed reaction, with the Andhra Pradesh Congress supporting his initiative while the YSR Congress Party questioned his vision.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Business NewsPolitics‘Have 16 kids’: Why MK Stalin joined Chandrababu Naidu in promoting larger families

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.