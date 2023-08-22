Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists on 22 August ransacked an office of Amazon India in Nagpur, protesting against the sale of Pakistani flags and a book which allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus on the e-commerce platform, reported news agency PTI .

As per details, a group of men barged into the firm's office in Ganeshpeth area and ransacked it.

Local MNS leaders Chandu Lade and Vishal Badge in the letter -- addressed to Amazon India Limited -- claimed that Pakistani flags were available for sale on its website. They added that uch objects are used by those engaged in anti-national activities.

Apart from this, the party workers even claimed that the website sells a book titled ‘Deadly Bhagavat Geeta’ which 'denigrates' the Bhagavad Gita and sought its removal from the platform.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.