MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur, protest sale of Pakistani flags, controversial book1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:18 PM IST
As per details, a group of men barged into the firm's office in Ganeshpeth area and ransacked it.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists on 22 August ransacked an office of Amazon India in Nagpur, protesting against the sale of Pakistani flags and a book which allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus on the e-commerce platform, reported news agency PTI.
