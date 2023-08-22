Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur, protest sale of Pakistani flags, controversial book

MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur, protest sale of Pakistani flags, controversial book

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:18 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • As per details, a group of men barged into the firm's office in Ganeshpeth area and ransacked it.

File: Members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists on 22 August ransacked an office of Amazon India in Nagpur, protesting against the sale of Pakistani flags and a book which allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus on the e-commerce platform, reported news agency PTI.

As per details, a group of men barged into the firm's office in Ganeshpeth area and ransacked it.

Local MNS leaders Chandu Lade and Vishal Badge in the letter -- addressed to Amazon India Limited -- claimed that Pakistani flags were available for sale on its website. They added that uch objects are used by those engaged in anti-national activities.

Apart from this, the party workers even claimed that the website sells a book titled ‘Deadly Bhagavat Geeta’ which 'denigrates' the Bhagavad Gita and sought its removal from the platform.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.