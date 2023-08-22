MNS activists ransack Amazon office in Nagpur, protest sale of Pakistani flags, controversial book1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- As per details, a group of men barged into the firm's office in Ganeshpeth area and ransacked it.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists on 22 August ransacked an office of Amazon India in Nagpur, protesting against the sale of Pakistani flags and a book which allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus on the e-commerce platform, reported news agency PTI.
Local MNS leaders Chandu Lade and Vishal Badge in the letter -- addressed to Amazon India Limited -- claimed that Pakistani flags were available for sale on its website. They added that uch objects are used by those engaged in anti-national activities.
Apart from this, the party workers even claimed that the website sells a book titled ‘Deadly Bhagavat Geeta’ which 'denigrates' the Bhagavad Gita and sought its removal from the platform.
