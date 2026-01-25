MNS should have informed us before joining Eknath Shinde's alliance in Kalyan: Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The MNS should have informed the Shiv Sena (UBT) about its decision to join hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, a leader from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said on Sunday.

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai's remark comes days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray described the political situation in Maharashtra as a "market of slaves' while addressing an event with his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, on stage.

"MNS is a separate party. I don't need to tell the (MNS) what needs to be done. I am saying this in the Kalyan Dombivli context. We had fought the polls together. If they had to make a different decision, they should have discussed it with us. There could have been a way out after the discussion," Sardesai told reporters.

This was our only expectation, he added.

He said the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 11 corporators in KDMC and the MNS five.

Amid the race for mayoral posts across civic bodies, a new political equation emerged in Kalyan Dombivli on Wednesday with five corporators of MNS offering support to BJP's ally Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Local MNS leader and former MLA Raju Patil had claimed the decision was taken for the sake of political stability following Raj Thackeray's permission.

In the 122-member KDMC, the Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party by winning 53 seats, while ally BJP stands second with 50 seats. With the support of five MNS corporators, there are now 108 members in the alliance.