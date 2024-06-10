Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who replaced Anurag Thakur as Minister of Sports, Information and Broadcasting?
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Anurag Thakur was dropped from Modi 3.0 Cabinet. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya replaced him as the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports. Ashwini Vaishnaw took over as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting in Modi 3.0 Cabinet.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur won for the fifth consecutive time from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024. Thakur had held the dual charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in Modi 2.0 Cabinet. However, he was dropped in Modi 3.0 Cabinet.