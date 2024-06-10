Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur won for the fifth consecutive time from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024. Thakur had held the dual charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in Modi 2.0 Cabinet. However, he was dropped in Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

Who replaced Anurag Thakur in Modi 3.0 Cabinet?

One of Anurag Thakur's portfolio in Modi 2.0 Cabinet was Youth Affiars and Sports. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, who held the health portfolio in the previous BJP-led NDA government, will be the minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet 3.0.

The second portfolio of Anurag Thakur was Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, besides retaining his previous portfolios of Railways as well as Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, got a new responsibility as Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the third term of the Modi government.

How did Anurag Thakur react to being dropped?

5 times Lok Sabha MP from Harimpur, Anurag Thakur in his first reaction after finding no place in the Cabinet, said, “I extend my best wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term and heartiest wishes to all his ministers and may they do a wonderful job and take the country forward in the next 5 years."

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who got what?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured continuity in his new government by retaining Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar at the helm of the crucial Home, Defence, Finance, and External Affairs ministries, respectively. These four ministers also constitute the vital Cabinet Committee on Security, which operates under the prime minister's leadership.

In addition to the continuity, the Union Cabinet welcomed new faces, with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan securing the Agriculture and Rural Development portfolios. Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda returned to the Health Ministry, a role he previously held during Modi's first term before assuming leadership positions within the BJP.

Among the five members of the BJP's allies in the Union Cabinet, JD(Secular)'s H D Kumaraswamy has got Heavy Industries, and Steel ministries, Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-Secular) has Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry, and Lalan Singh (Janata Dal-United) Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministries.

