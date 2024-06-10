Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Ex-chief ministers ML Khattar, Shivraj Chouhan among 4 appointed as Union Ministers. Details here
Modi 3.0 Cabinet appoints ex-CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ML Khattar, Jitam Ram Manjhi, HD Kumaraswamy as Union Ministers. Chouhan gets Agriculture, Rural Development; Khattar Housing, Urban Affairs; Manjhi Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises; Kumaraswamy Heavy Industries, Steel.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named his new cabinet on Monday that retained his top ministers in crucial portfolios – Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishnakar. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost majority in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, however, with support from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, Modi took oath on Sunday to form government for the third straight term.