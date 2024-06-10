Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named his new cabinet on Monday that retained his top ministers in crucial portfolios – Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishnakar. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost majority in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, however, with support from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, Modi took oath on Sunday to form government for the third straight term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Ex-CMs made Union Ministers In the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, two former Chief Ministers and BJP leaders, and former CMs from HAM and JD(S) were handed portfolios in the cabinet. The four Chief Ministers include – Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ML Khattar, Jitam Ram Manjhi, HD Kumaraswamy.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has got Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries.

The rural development ministry, responsible for the socio-economic advancement of rural India, plays a pivotal role in implementing flagship schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), among others.

ML Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister in the new Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The 70-year-old former Haryana chief minister will replace Hardeep Singh Puri who has retained the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry in the new government.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is tasked with implementing a range of projects, including the Modi government's prominent PM Awas Yojna, the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), and the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Jitam Ram Manjhi Jitan Ram Manjhi has been assigned to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), a sector that plays a vital role in India's economy.

Manjhi, who served as its 23rd Chief Minister from 20 May 2014 to 20 February 2015, will be focusing on enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs, providing them with the necessary support and resources.

His leadership is anticipated to drive policies that encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, helping to revitalize the sector which is crucial for employment and economic inclusivity.

HD Kumaraswamy JD(Secular)'s H D Kumaraswamy has got Heavy Industries, and Steel ministries. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka and son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, will succeed Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who has been allocated the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region in the new government.

Kumaraswamy takes charge of the ministry at a time when the domestic industry is facing the crucial issue of rising steel imports from countries like China, and surging raw material prices.

The JD(S) leader has also been given the charge of Minister of Heavy Industries.

