Modi 3.0 completes 100 days: What are key achievements of NDA govt? Check full list here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has completed its first 100 days on September 17.

Modi took oath on June 9 for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoyed a majority on its own. Modi, 74, equaled the feat of the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

To mark the 100 days of the government at the Centre, ministries have started making plans to showcase the work they have accomplished. The 100-day events organised by Modi-led dispensation coincide withPrime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday on September 17.

Here is a list of achievements of Modi 3.0 in first 100 days:

1-The BJP-led NDA government has approved infrastructure projects worth ₹3 lakh crore, including linking 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and building a mega port at Wadhawan in Maharashtra, during its first 100 days in office, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the press conference on Tuesday.

2-The government has also increased the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops, removing of minimum export price (MEP) on onions and basmati rice and hiking the duty on the import of crude palm, soybean and sunflower oils.

3-The government released the 17th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, distributing ₹20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers. So far, ₹3 lakh crore distributed to a total of 12 crore 33 lakh farmers, MSP (Minimum Support Price) for Kharif crops for 2024-25 increase which sources said has benefitted farmers by approximate ₹2 lakh crore benefitting 12 crore farmers.

4-The government approved the Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra for ₹ 76,200 crore, which will be among the top 10 ports in the world. The all-weather greenfield deep draft port will be set up by Wadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a special purpose vehicle formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) with a shareholding of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

5-Under the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme-4 (PMGSY-IV), approval was granted to the construction/upgradation of 62,500 km of roads and bridges to connect 25,000 unconnected villages, with central assistance of ₹ 49,000 crore.

6-The government has also approved strengthening India's road network with an investment of ₹50,600 crore, which includes a nod to eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects spanning 936 km.

7-On June 12, Modi declared June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'. In a gazette notification on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs noted that the Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

8-On July 1, 2024, three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 — will come into effect today, July 1. These laws will replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.

9-Apart from abolishing angel tax and reducing corporate tax, the government is setting up a ₹1000 crore venture capital fund for space sector startups.

10-Modi also carried out the first blast to mark the beginning of the construction of the Shinkhun-La Tunnel, to connect Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | PM Modi turns 74 today: A time line of his life and rise in BJP

11-The government has approved eight new railway line projects for faster and convenient travel by train generating 4.42 crore human-days of employment.

12-A package of ₹2 lakh crore unveiled aiming to foster employment and skill development opportunities for the youth. The initiative is expected to positively impact 41 million young individuals over the next five years, according to reports.

The plan includes providing internships to 1 crore youth at leading companies, along with financial support and onetime assistance. Additionally, the government intends to train 20 lakh youth and upgrade 1,000 industrial training institutes. Moreover, the central government has declared over 15,000 new job openings.

13-In the health sector, 75,000 additional medical seats have been introduced, which is expected to contribute to a more efficient.

The Union government has expanded the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), covering all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income. This expansion aims to provide health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year to approximately 4.5 crore families, benefiting around six crore senior citizens.

14-In Ladakh, five new districts were created: Zanskar, Dras, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang, bringing the total number of districts to 7, including Leh and Kargil.

15-Centre signed a peace agreement was made with NLFT and ATTF in Tripura on September 4 after 35 years of conflict. 328 armed cadres renounced violence and joined the mainstream of society under this agreement.

16-A 'Samanvay' platform has been introduced to address cybercrime. Over the next 5 years, 5,000 cyber commandos will undergo training. The Cyberdost mobile app has been launched to facilitate the reporting of cybercrimes.