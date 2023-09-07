Under concentrated attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his anti-Sanatana Dharma remark, Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin attacked PM Narendra Modi for allegedly diverting attention from Manipur violence and matters related to corruption. Udhayanidhi Stalin also responded to the cases that have been filed against him over his remarks and said he will face them legally.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, drawing a parallel between Sanatana Dharma and diseases like dengue and malaria, said, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

In a statement, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the saffron party leaders of "twisting" his statements and vowed: “I will face the cases filed against me legally with the guidance of the party president and on the advice of our party high command."

Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack on the prime minister, saying he was "globe-trotting" when Manipur was burning.

“For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as 'inciting genocide'. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves," the junior Stalin said.

He also said that it should be him filing cases against all those BJP ministers and leaders who are demanding action against him based on “fake news".

"Let us resolve to work for the victory of the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Perasiriyar. Let Social Justice flourish forever," tweeted Udayanidhi Stalin.

FATHER REACTS

After his statement, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said, "He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs... Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that "Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts."

Tamil Nadu CM also said "It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?"