‘Modi and co’ using Sanatana to divert attention from Manipur violence, will fight cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin responds to criticism over anti-Sanatana Dharma remark, accuses PM Modi of diversion and vows to face legal cases.
Under concentrated attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his anti-Sanatana Dharma remark, Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin attacked PM Narendra Modi for allegedly diverting attention from Manipur violence and matters related to corruption. Udhayanidhi Stalin also responded to the cases that have been filed against him over his remarks and said he will face them legally.