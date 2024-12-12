Modi govt to table ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill in Parliament’s Winter Session, likely to be send to JPC, say sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill to be tabled in the Parliament in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The bill paves way for unified elections across the nation. The government will eventually refer the bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny, according to sources.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ in September this year to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in a phased approach.

The high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind submitted the report in March before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections. Placing the report before the Cabinet was a part of the law ministry's 110-day agenda.

Game-changer, says Kovind The panel recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as the first step, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. The panel also recommended conducting two-phase polls in India.

Earlier this week, Kovind said that the Union government must build a consensus on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, emphasising that the issue transcends political interests and serves the nation as a whole. Speaking to the media, Kovind, who chaired the committee on the issue, said the Central government will have to build consensus.

“This issue is not in the interest of any party but the nation. It (One Nation, One Election) will be a game-changer. It is not my opinion but that of economists, who believe that after its implementation, the country's GDP will rise by 1-1.5 per cent,” Kovind said.

The Kovind panel has recommended amending the last five articles of the Constitution to hold simultaneous polls in the country. This includes amendments to Article 83, which governs the term of the Lok Sabha, and Article 172, which covers the tenure of state assemblies.