Cabinet approves revised Waqf Amendment Bill; may be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session: Report

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposed amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after incorporating changes recommended by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The approval paves the way for the bill to be tabled in Parliament in the second half of the budget session beginning March 10.

The Union Cabinet, it is learnt, has incorporated most of the changes recommended JPC headed by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal. The bill was approved last week along with the Indian Port Bill and has been put in the priority list by the govt as part of its legislative business in the remaining part of the budget session, according to a TOI report.

The panel cleared the bill on January 27, adopting all 14 changes proposed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance members.

The JPC's 655-page report was submitted to both Houses of Parliament on February 13. The opposition MPs on the panel said sections of their dissent notes had vanished from the submitted document.

The centre denied the accusation but said the JPC chairperson, Pal, had the discretion to remove sections casting 'aspersions' on the committee. Later, it was decided the dissent notes would be included in their original form.

Overall, 66 amendments had been proposed — 23 by MPs from the ruling alliance and 44 by opposition members — to the committee led by Pal.

“44 amendments were discussed. In detailed discussions (spread) over six months, we sought amendments from all members. This was our final meeting... 14 were accepted by the committee based on a majority (vote),” Pal told news agency ANI.

The Bill seeks to make 44 changes in the Waqf laws that govern how Muslim charitable properties are managed in the country. The opposition's amendments were, however, rejected after committee members voted on party lines. The panel has 16 MPs from the BJP or allied parties and only 10 from the opposition.

In August last year, the Union government referred the Waqf Amendment Bill, which provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf boards, to the JPC for further scrutiny following objections from the Opposition.

Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 The bill proposes revoking several clauses in the existing Waqf Act, which governs Waqf boards. It also advocates far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in central and state Waqf bodies.

The bill gives the district collector powers to resolve disputes about whether a property is Waqf or government land. The Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995 and proposes to allow a non-Muslim Chief Executive Officer.

Opponents say these amendments are intended to diminish the ‘arbitrary’ authority of the Waqf Boards. The existing Waqf Act allows the boards to claim any property as Waqf without mandatory verification.

