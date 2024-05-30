Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘divisive hate speeches’ during campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, who led the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments between 2004 and 2014, said that no Prime Minister in the past has uttered such ‘hateful, unparliamentary and coarse terms, meant to target either a specific section of the society or the opposition.’

“During poll campaign, Modiji has indulged in most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature. Modi is first PM to lower dignity of public discourse, gravity of office of PM," Singh said in a letter addressed to voters of Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All 13 seats of Punjab are voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in June 1. Singh's remarks come on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's biggest star campaigner, is campaigning in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, on the last day of campaign for the last phase of polling..

Manmohan Singh also blamed PM Modi for attributing some ‘false’ statements to him. The former PM was referring to his 2006 remarks, quoted during poll campaign by top BJP leaders including PM Modi, in which he reportedly said that ‘Muslims should have the first right’ to the country’s resources. The then Prime Minister's Office had clarified that Singh meant the “first claim on resources" would be of SCs, STs, OBCs, women and children, and minorities.

“I have never in my life singled out one community from the other. That is the sole copyright of the BJP," he said in his message to Punjab voters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

