Mon Jun 10 2024
Sayantani

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: In Modi's third government, Lok Sabha members of BJP received portfolios. Notable leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman retained their positions from Modi's previous term.

Modi govt 3.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs his first Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
Modi 3.0 government: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third government allocated portfolios to several elected Lok Sabha members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Some BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others retained their portfolios from Modi government 2.0.

Also Read: Modi 3.0 Government- who gets what – LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top four ministers -- Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar – retained their respective home, defence, finance and external affairs portfolios, according to an official statement.

Modi's newly formed coalition government has reinstated Nirmala Sitharaman as India's Finance Minister, ensuring policy consistency in one of the globe's rapidly advancing economies. Additionally, Sitharaman will assume responsibility for the Corporate Affairs Ministry, as per an announcement from the President's office on Monday.

NamePortfolio
Amit ShahMinister of Home Affairs, Minister of Cooperation
Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence
Nirmala SitharamanMinister of Finance, Minister of Corporate Affairs
S Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs
Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Nitin GadkariMinister of Road Transport and Highways
Piyush GoyalMinister of Commerce and Industry
Dharmendra PradhanMinister of Education
Sarbananda SonowalMinister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Hardeep Singh PuriMinister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, popularly referred to as the 'Highway Man of India', has been appointed the Road Transport and Highways Minister for the third consecutive term in the newly formed Union Cabinet of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, an official statement said on Friday.

S. Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure, retained his position as the Minister of External Affairs. He was sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Jaishankar had previously held the portfolio of External Affairs Minister throughout Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, spanning from 2019 to 2024.

Dharmendra Pradhan will continue to be the education minister in the new Narendra Modi government. Meanwhile Jayant Chaudhary was made the minister of state for education, the President Secretariat announced on Monday.

Sarbananda Sonowal has retained the shipping portfolio, according to an statement.

Kiren Rijiju has been moved from the Ministry of Earth Sciences to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, whereas Arjun Ram Meghwal will maintain his position as the Law Minister.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: New Additions

In the latest additions to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been assigned the portfolios of agriculture and rural development, while BJP president JP Nadda will oversee the health sector. Additionally, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been entrusted with the responsibility of the power portfolio.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sayantani
Sayantani is a Chief Content Producer with Livemint. Her interests are politics, war, and conflict. Off-duty, she explores cultural history and the 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed'
Published: 10 Jun 2024, 08:29 PM IST
