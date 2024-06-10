Modi 3.0 Cabinet: From Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to Rajnath Singh – 10 ministers who retained portfolios
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: In Modi's third government, Lok Sabha members of BJP received portfolios. Notable leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman retained their positions from Modi's previous term.
Modi 3.0 government: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third government allocated portfolios to several elected Lok Sabha members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Some BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others retained their portfolios from Modi government 2.0.