Govt forms panel to watch Bangladesh crisis; will ensure safety of Indians and minorities, says Amit Shah

Bangladesh protest: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday informed that the Indian government has constituted a committee to monitor the situation along the India-Bangladesh border. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force(BSF), Eastern Command, Amit Shah informed.

The Committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living in the strife-torn country, said Amit Shah.

Apart from the BSF ADG, the four other members of the committee are the BSF's Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the South Bengal frontier, the IGP for the Tripura frontier, member (planning and development) of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and secretary of the LPAI.

The developments come as reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh emerge. Several reports mentioned that the ISKON temple was attacked, while several other Hindu temples were burnt. Many also stated that Bangladesh cricketer Liton Das' residence was burnt.

However, the news of Liton Das' house being attacked was rectified as a false claim.

Many other images of Muslim people standing guard in front of temples quickly became viral on social media platforms.

(Mint could not independently verify any report regarding attack on minorities and Hindus in Bangladesh)

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus arrived in Dhaka on Thursday to effectively take over ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s seat, meeting a central demand of the massive student-led protest movement.

According to Bloomberg, public services in Bangladesh capital city Dhaka are still mostly suspended. Courts aren’t functioning smoothly. And over the past few weeks, the nation has bled more than a billion dollars in foreign currency reserves.

Bangladesh’s main opposition party has called for elections within 90 days, the period mandated in the constitution when Parliament is dissolved, but Yunus has yet to address that time frame.