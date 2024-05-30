'Modi is a good friend of mine, couldn't he....' Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik slams PM over 'health conspiracy' remark
On Wednesday, PM Modi hinted that there is a ‘conspiracy’ behind CM Naveen Patnaik's deteriorating health. PM Modi further said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms government in Odisha, it would form a committee to ‘probe facts’.
Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging that there is a ‘conspiracy’ behind the latter's deteriorating health.