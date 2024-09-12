‘Modi ji, your government is vacillating,’ Mallikarjun Kharge jabs PM’s 100-day agenda; lists THESE 7 ‘inactions’

Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress accused the Modi-led NDA government of failing to deliver on its 100-day agenda, citing significant issues like terrorist attacks, the Modi-Adani ‘scam’, and inadequate responses to crises as detrimental to the country within its first 95 days.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated12 Sep 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Srinagar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference ahead of Assenbly polls, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.
Srinagar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference ahead of Assenbly polls, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) (PTI09_11_2024_000280A)(PTI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vacillating and that the country is suffering the terrible consequences of its inactions as it completes 95 days in power.

Modi took oath as PM for the third term on June 9, 2024. Having failed to get a simple majority in Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had to rely on its NDA to stay in power at the Centre. The Modi government completed 95 days on Wednesday.

“Even before the elections, you had loudly trumpeted the 100-day agenda. 95 days are over, your coalition government is vacillating. Let's do a little recap," Kharge said in a post on X on Thursday list out what he called ‘inactions’ of the Modi government.

Modi had reportedly set in motion the exercise to prepare the 100-day agenda for the third government, even before starting his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, 2024. He even held meetings before the results were out on June 4, on wide range of topics, including brain-storming session to review the agenda.

“No one knows what your agenda for 100 days was. But in 95 days, the country is suffering the terrible consequences of your inactions,” Kharge said. Eventually the BJP ended with 240 seats while the NDA got 293. The Congress-led Opposition's INDIA bloc ended up with 234 seats, including 99 seats of the grand-old party.

On Wednesday, Kharge suggested that BJP leaders would have been in jail had the opposition INDIA bloc won 20 more seats in the general elections, as he mounted a frontal attack on the Centre over various issues. “They (BJP) used to say 400 paar, 400 paar. Where is your 400 paar gone? They could get only 240 seats. Had we won 20 more seats, they would have been in jail. They deserve to be in jail," Kharge told an election rally in Anantnag, Kashmir without naming anyone.

The seven ‘inactions’ of Modi government listed by the Congress president on Thursday include, ‘anti-people’ Budget, terrorists attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, violence in Manipur, Modi-Adani Mega Scam, NEET paper leak and U-turns on Lateral Entry and Waqf Bill, among others.

Kharge's 7 ‘inactions’ of Modi Govt

 

1-Your government brought an anti-people Budget to break the backbone of the poor and middle class.

2-Terrorist attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu, where many bravehearts of the Indian Army were martyred.

3- It has been 16 months, Manipur is burning and Pradhan Mantri ji, you have no time to even look at the state.

4-The fresh expose of the Modi-Adani Mega Scam and the acts of omission and commission by the SEBI Chairperson cannot be buried under the rug, anymore.

5-Whether it is the NEET paper leak scam or the stampede scenes proving massive unemployment, the Modi Govt has betrayed the youth, everyday.

Even before the elections, you had loudly trumpeted the 100-day agenda. 95 days are over, your coalition government is vacillating.

6- Be it the statue of revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, the roof of the airports, the new Parliament or Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressways, bridges, roads, tunnels, whatever you have claimed to have built, they all had flaws. Railway security has been in serious peril. Cities are flooded and states have not been provided adequate relief.

7- Credit to the people and the INDIA parties, you had to hand over the Waqf Bill to JPC, forced to take a 'U' turn in the UPS and support the Constitution on ‘lateral entry’ into civil services.

Key Takeaways
  • The Modi government is facing criticism for its handling of key issues such as terrorism and budgetary policies.
  • Kharge’s allegations highlight the growing political tensions and accountability expectations from the ruling party.
  • The response from the opposition illustrates the challenges and scrutiny faced by coalition governments in power.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Business NewsPolitics'Modi ji, your government is vacillating,' Mallikarjun Kharge jabs PM's 100-day agenda; lists THESE 7 'inactions'

