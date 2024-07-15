‘Modi not our enemy’: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya opposes Delhi Kedarnath plan, says Uddhav Thackeray ‘Vishwasghat’ victim

  • Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony in Mumbai. He also met PM Modi at the Ambani family event. During his visit, he visited Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, where he expressed dismay over the ‘betrayal’ of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Written By Sayantani
Updated15 Jul 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post-wedding 'Blessing Ceremony', in Mumbai.
Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post-wedding ’Blessing Ceremony’, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Monday, July 15, vehemently opposed the Kedarnath Temple being built in Delhi, the national capital. The Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath was in Maharashtra's capital city, Mumbai, to attend the 'Shubh Ashirvaad' ceremony of Asia's richest person, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant.

In Mumbai, Swami Avimukteshwaranand visited ‘Matoshree’, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. The ascetic also blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ambani ceremony.

Also Read | Uttarakhand news: Avalanche occurs over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath

"Yes, PM Modi came to me and did a 'Pranaam'. It is our rule that we will bless whoever comes to us. Narendra Modi ji is not our enemy. We are his well-wishers and always speak for his welfare. If he makes a mistake, we also point that out to them..." the ascetic informed.

However, Swami Avimukteshwaranand interacted with the media after many engagements in Mumbai and made incriminating remarks on the political scenario, especially in Maharashtra.

Also Read | ’He will realise what big mistake he made...’ Eknath Shinde attacks Thackeray

Let's take a look at what Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.

On Uddhav Thackeray

Swami Avimukteshwaranand said 'Vishwasghat' (betrayal) had happened with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Swami Avimukteshwaranand visited Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' at the latter's request.

After visiting the Thackeray residence, Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleged, “We follow the Hindu religion. We believe in 'Punya' and 'Paap'. 'Vishwasghat' is said to be one of the biggest sins, same has happened to Uddhav Thackeray.”

Also Read | Uddhav himself admitted he ‘does not understand budget’, taunts Fadnavis

“He welcomed, and we said that we were pained over the betrayal done to him. Our pain will not go till he again becomes CM,” Swami Avimukteshwaranand added.

Uddhav Thackeray had to resign as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30, 2022, after Eknath Shinde rebelled, walking out with a majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs with him. Shinde is now the CM of Maharashtra. Shinde formed the government in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget: How Thackeray, Patole and other Opposition leaders reacted

However, the Mahayuti Alliance of Shinde Sena, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar faced a defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, giving the much-needed impetus to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

On Kedarnath

Swami Avimukteshwaranand opposed the Kedarnath temple that was being built in Delhi. On July 10, Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a bhoomi puja (consecrating holy ground) at a ceremony held in the Hiranki neighbourhood near Burari in northwest Delhi and laid the foundation stone for a new Kedarnath temple to be built at the location.

Also Read | Kedarnath Dham yatra 2024 starts tomorrow: Can you travel without registration?

Swami Avimukteshwaranand flagged the 'gold scam' in Kedarnath. He alleged that '228kgs of gold is missing from Kedarnath'. The ascetic sought an inquiry into the matter and also inquired as to why nobody was raising the issue.

"Kedarnath Temple cannot be made in Delhi. There are 12 defined Jyotirlinga. Its location is fixed. It is wrong. There was a scam of 228 kg of gold in Kedarnath. Nobody is bothered about it," Swami Avimukteshwaranand said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Landslide kills 5 pilgrims, blocks Kedarnath Highway

“After doing a scam there, will Kedarnath be built in Delhi? And then there will be another scam,” the Swami added.

Kedarnath is among the four Hindu sacred shrines of the Char Dham, which also includes Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamonotri.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 05:24 PM IST
HomePolitics‘Modi not our enemy’: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya opposes Delhi Kedarnath plan, says Uddhav Thackeray ‘Vishwasghat’ victim

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue