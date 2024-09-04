PM Modi’s rally blitz in J-K next week. Can BJP overcome ticket woes ahead of Assembly elections in UT?

As Prime Minister Modi prepares for three pivotal rallies in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP faces internal strife over ticket distribution and discontent among party leaders. With assembly elections looming, will Modi's presence galvanize support in a challenging political landscape?

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated4 Sep 2024, 03:29 PM IST
J-K Assembly Polls: PM Modi likely to address 2 rallies in Jammu, 1 in Kashmir to give boost to BJP's election campaign
J-K Assembly Polls: PM Modi likely to address 2 rallies in Jammu, 1 in Kashmir to give boost to BJP’s election campaign(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a boost to the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) campaign for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls with three rallies next week.

Modi is likely to address two rallies in Jammu and one in Kashmir, according to the reports. The PM is likely to visit the Union Territory (UT) after September 8.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah may face jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati in Ganderbal seat of Kashmir

Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. This will be first assembly poll being held in Jammu and Kashmir in ten years. The results will be declared on October 8.

One of the three scheduled rallies will be held in Doda, in the Jammu region, which witnessed a series of militant attacks lately. The BJP is hoping to win at least 35 of the 43 seats in Jammu region and thus emerge as a major player in government formation.

In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir is 2014, the BJP could win 25 seats in Jammu. The saffron party failed to open account in Kashmir. After delimitation, Kashmir region of the UT has 47 seats.

The BJP did not put up a candidate in any of the three constituencies in Kashmir in the Lok Sabha polls, It however won both seats in Jammu. So far, the BJP has released names of 51 candidates in its four lists for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah hints at possible BJP-PDP alliance in poll-bound J&K
The BJP is hoping to win at least 35 of the 43 seats in Jammu region and thus emerge as a major player in government formation.

Modi's scheduled trip to the UT comes amid reports of resentment within the BJP over ticket distribution. The party is also facing anger in Kashmir division in the run up to assembly polls. The party leaders in Kashmir Valley are unhappy with the leadership for fielding candidates in only eight of the sixteen seats voting in first phase in Kashmir Valley, according to a report.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir mark the first in a decade, making them crucial for political parties.
  • Internal dissent within the BJP regarding candidate selection may impact voter sentiment and election outcomes.
  • Modi’s rallies aim to solidify BJP’s standing in Jammu while addressing challenges in the Kashmir region.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsPM Modi’s rally blitz in J-K next week. Can BJP overcome ticket woes ahead of Assembly elections in UT?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -0.3 (-0.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.00
    03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.1 (-0.72%)

    Bharat Electronics

    299.10
    03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.9 (0.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.50
    03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.45 (-1.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,800.00
    03:22 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    344.5 (7.73%)

    B E M L

    4,121.85
    03:22 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    270.05 (7.01%)

    Indigo Paints

    1,540.00
    03:22 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    89.75 (6.19%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,055.15
    03:22 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    52.25 (5.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue