’Mohan Bhagwat not our disciplinarian’: RSS chief’s ‘mandir-masjid’ remark has no takers in Hindu seer groups

Amid escalating tensions surrounding Mandir-Masjid disputes in northern India, including contentious sites like the Kashi Viswanath temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has cautioned against inflaming communal divides. He asserted that no one will gain true leadership among Hindus by promoting discord. However, this stance appears to have garnered little support from Hindu organisations, which are now expressing dissent towards the very group that has historically championed their cause, highlighting a growing rift within the community. "Let me make it clear, Mohan Bhagwat is not our disciplinarian, but we are, " said Hindu seer Rambhadracharya.

Advertisement

Seer organisation like Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (AKSS) criticised on Monday RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's critic of trend of wannabe Hindu leaders raking up temple-mosque disputes at various sites.

Also Read | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns against fresh temple-mosque disputes

AKSS general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said such religious matters should be decided by 'dharmacharyas' (religious leaders) rather than RSS, which he described as a 'cultural organisation'.

"When the subject of religion arises, it is for religious gurus to decide. And whatever they decide will be accepted by Sangh and VHP," Saraswati said.

Advertisement

Saraswati said despite RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's similar comments in the past, temple structures have been identified at 56 new sites. He said religious organisations often act in response to public sentiment than political agendas.

This marks the first time Mohan Bhagwat has faced major dissent from within the saffron ecosystem.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi spars with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over population remark

Religious gurus like Jagadguru Rambhadracharya believe that Sangh should defer to spiritual figures in decisions related to religion. "The positive side is that things are being uncovered in favour of Hindus. We will secure this through the courts, through the ballot, and with public support," Rambhadracharya said.

Advertisement

Analysts suggest that when RSS sarsanghchalak is calling a halt to rash of ‘masjids built over mandirs’ claims, it could stem from realisation that it’ll be impossible for BJP govt to maintain order if issue goes out of control.

What Mohan Bhagwat said on Hindu Extremism? Mohan Bhagwat had warned that lately there has been tendency to disrespect other religions.

The RSS chief's statement came after Hindu right-wing groups moved various courts across India seeking demolition of decades-old mosques claiming that those were built on temple sites.

Advertisement

These mosques include the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, where riots left five dead, and the Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan.

In response, Bhagwat warned that 'no one will become a leader of Hindus by raking up temple-mosque disputes and spreading communal divide'.

“Extremism, aggressiveness, forcefulness, and insulting other gods are not in the nature of our country and this is unacceptable,” he said.

The RSS chief said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was built to respect the sentiments of Hindus but to use it to become a “Hindu neta (leader)” was unacceptable.

Advertisement