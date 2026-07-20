Monsoon Session begins today: Govt, Oppn brace for showdown over Ram Mandir donation, NEET protests, CJP march

The Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning today is set to witness the Centre and the Opposition locking horns on several contentious issues.

Opposition is all set to corner the government on host of issues including the Ram temple donation theft row, political defections, students’ protests on CBSE-NEET, ethanol-blended fuel, among others.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the routine address to media at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session that is scheduled to stretch till August 13.

What is on Govt's Agenda? The government has listed key legislations, including taxation and education reforms. According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, the Centre is set to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which will replace the ordinance increasing the maximum strength of judges in the apex court from 33 to 37.

The government’s agenda did not include the re-introduction of the delimitation bill that it failed to pass in April due to a lack of numbers. Some reports suggested, the government may bring a revised bill later in the session.

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The Centre is expected to table the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed a bill to make any insult or obstruction to the singing of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ a punishable offence for introduction in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, 20 July.

CJP Protest Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a march to Parliament seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the CBSE-NEET fiasco, two days after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar when his hunger strike entered its 21st day. The Delhi police have, however, waned of any mass gatherings outside of Jantar Mantar.

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The all-party meeting on Sunday saw high drama at the beginning over the participation of a rebel group of Trinamool Congress MPs with a brief walkout by anti-BJP parties, as they insisted on discussions on issues like donation theft at Ram Mandir, education sector issues, E20 and defections engineered by the ruling party among others

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chaired the meeting, appealed for cooperation from all parties in the smooth functioning of Parliament, as the government listed out the eight legislative agenda.

At Sunday’s all party meeting, Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress among others raised the Ram Temple donation theft, according to reports. Wangchuk’s hunger strike was also highlighted by almost every Opposition leader with CPI(M)’s John Brittas saying that the government is facing a “tremendous credibility crisis”.

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Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that Legislative Business for the ensuing Monsoon Session has already been published in Bulletin Part-II by both the Secretariats of Parliament on July 16. The Session will provide a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 25 days.

Opposition parties staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre, protesting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's invitation to the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to participate in the meeting. They later returned to take part in the discussions after a few minutes.

This came as the Lok Sabha Speaker has allowed separate seating for the 20 rebel TMC MPs who announced a merger with the NCPI.

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It should not be viewed as a boycott of the entire day's proceedings; it was symbolic.

Rijiju said that the walkout staged by the opposition leaders should not be seen as a boycott, as it was symbolic in nature. "It should not be viewed as a boycott of the entire day's proceedings; it was symbolic," he told reporters after the meeting.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.