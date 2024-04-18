More aid is getting into Gaza, but risk of famine endures
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Apr 2024, 05:52 PM IST
SummaryAffordable vegetables and freshly baked bread are available in northern Gaza for the first time in months. Relief workers say this isn’t enough.
More aid has been entering Gaza through the south of the enclave and a newly opened crossing in the north, but relief workers said this still isn’t enough to avert a looming famine.
