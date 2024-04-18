More aid is getting into Gaza, but risk of famine endures

Around 185 aid trucks on average have entered Gaza from two southern crossings in the first half of April, compared with 157 in the two weeks prior, according to a U.N. tracker. The figures don’t include the number of trucks that have entered Gaza through the newly opened northern crossing. The overwhelming majority of aid reaches Gaza from two crossings in the south near the town of Rafah, and often struggles to reach those who need it most further north. Before the war started, an average of 500 trucks carrying commercial goods and aid entered the strip every day.