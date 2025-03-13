In a move that could spell trouble for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), President Droupadi Murmu has approved the registration of FIRs against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with the alleged ₹1,300 crore classroom scam.

The scam pertains to a scam in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools during their tenure as ministers when the AAP was in power in the national capital.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended a probe into the alleged scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted “glaring irregularities” in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department (PWD).