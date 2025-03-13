More trouble for AAP! President okays FIR against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in ₹1,300 crore classroom scam

  • President approves registration of FIR against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in alleged 1,300 crore classroom scam: Sources

Livemint
Updated13 Mar 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Advertisement
AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are linked to ₹1,300 crore classroom scam(Amit Sharma)

In a move that could spell trouble for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), President Droupadi Murmu has approved the registration of FIRs against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with the alleged 1,300 crore classroom scam.

The scam pertains to a scam in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools during their tenure as ministers when the AAP was in power in the national capital.

In 2022, the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended a probe into the alleged scam and submitted a report to the chief secretary.

Advertisement

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted “glaring irregularities” in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department (PWD).

More details are being awaited

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsMore trouble for AAP! President okays FIR against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in ₹1,300 crore classroom scam
First Published:13 Mar 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App