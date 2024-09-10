More Ukrainians want to negotiate an end to the war. Soldiers don’t agree.
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST
SummaryPolls show that support for some kind of negotiations with Moscow has been growing but the military remains skeptical.
Two-and-a-half years into the war, with tens of thousands dead and Russia advancing in the east, some Ukrainians are asking a question that had until recently been taboo: Is it time to try to negotiate?
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less