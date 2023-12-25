As may as 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in the new Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Eighteen leaders took oath as cabinet ministers, six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four as Minister of State. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of 18 cabinet ministers who took oath as cabinet ministers: 1. Kunwar Vijay Shah

2. Kailash Vijayvargiya

3. Prahlad Singh Patel

4. Rakesh Singh

5. Uday Pratap Singh

6. Sampatiya Uikey

7. Tulsi Ram Silawat

8. Aidal Singh Kansana

9. Nirmala Bhuriya

10. Govind Singh Rajput

11. Vishwas Sarang

12. Narayan Singh Kushwah

13. Nagar Singh Chouhan

14. Pradhuman Singh Tomar

15. Rakesh Shukla

16. Chaitanya Kashyap

17. Inder Singh Parmar

18. Karan Singh Verma

Minister of States (Independent Charge) 1. Krishna Gaur

2. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi

3. Dilip Jaiswal

4. Gautam Tetwal

5. Lakhan Patel

6. Narayan Singh Pawar

Minister of State 1. Narendra Shivaji Patel

2. Pratima Bagri

3. Ahirwar Dileep

4. Radha Singh

Sampatiya Uikey, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Kuwar Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Karan Singh Verma, Uday Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang and Lakhan Patel. Narendra Shivaji Patel, Pratima Bagri and Radha Singh took oath state ministers.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet headed by Yadav has two deputy chief ministers - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. The maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh likely increased to 35, including the Chief Minister, on Monday.

The BJP won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 by winning 163 of tht total 230 seats, while the Congress won 66. Yadav took oath as chief minister on December 13 along with Shukla and Devda who were sworn in as deputy CMs.

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the new cabinet will work for the state's betterment under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

"The new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and state party chief VD Sharma," said the CM, who met Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today is 'Good Governance Day' and the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, the cabinet ministers of the Madhya Pradesh government are going to take oath. I have faith that the govt that will be formed today is going to work for the development of the state under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav..."

