MP election: 'Unhappy' Kailash Vijayvargiya says 'no wish' to contest polls, 'hum bade neta ho gaye hain'
'I didn't have even 1% wish to contest elections. I had only planned to attend public meetings...I still can't believe I have been given a ticket,' the BJP veteran said.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said he had "no wish" to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, but will be filing his candidature from Indore-1 seat as decided by the party's leadership.
