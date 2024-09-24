Hours after Karnataka High Court single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea on Tuesday against the approval for investigation against him – given by the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, the state CM referred MUDA case as a 'sham'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddaramaiah released a press statement and said that he would not hesitate to investigate if such an investigation is allowed under law or not.

He said, as ANI quoted his statement, "I will not hesitate to investigate. I will consult with experts on whether such an investigation is allowed under law or not. I will discuss with the legal experts and decide on the outline of the fight...I am confident that the truth will come out in the next few days and the investigation under 17A will be cancelled. The people of the state are standing behind me in this political struggle. Their blessings are my protection. I believe in law and the constitution. Truth will finally win in this fight. This is a fight against the revenge politics of Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Our judicial struggle against this revenge politics of BJP and JDS will continue. I have faith in the court. All the MLAs, leaders and workers of our party and the Congress High Command have stood by me and encouraged me to continue the fight for the law. BJP and JD(S) have resorted to political retaliation against me because I am pro-poor and fighting for social justice."

The state CM also hit out at the Bhartiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) resorting to political retaliation against him because he is pro-poor and fighting for social justice.

He added, "The MUDA case is just a sham. The main objective of BJP and JD(S) is to stop our government's schemes which favor the poor and the oppressed...The leaders who are asking for my resignation are the same ones who have opposed the schemes implemented by me for the poor and oppressed of the state. These same BJP and JD(S) leaders have opposed the Annabhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Ksheera Dhare, Vidyasiri, Krishibhagya, Pashubhagya, Indira Canteen schemes implemented when I was the first Chief Minister. The leaders who are plotting against me today have opposed the SCSP/TSP Act. The people of Karnataka have not given BJP enough majority to come to power on its own. So far, BJP has come to power by conducting Operation Kamala."

What did Justice Nagaprasanna state? Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court rejected it while hearing the CM's plea, which was presented by his counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi through video conference.

“No fault can be found with the Governor exercising independent discretion to pass the impugned order. It would suffice if the reasons were recorded in the file of the decision-making authority particularly of the high office and those reasons succinctly formed part of the impugned order. A caveat is that reasons must be in the file," Indian Express quoted Justice Nagaprasanna as saying in a summary of findings.

“Reasons for the first time cannot be brought before the constitutional court by way of objections. The gubernatorial order nowhere suffers from the want of application of mind. It is not a case of not even a semblance of application of mind by the Governor but the abundance of application of mind," Justice Nagaprasanna stated.

The HC bench added, "The grant of an opportunity for hearing prior to grant of approval under Section 17 A [of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988] is not mandatory if the authority chooses to do so it is open to it."

Justice Nagaprasanna said that the facts require an investigation since the grant of land by MUDA is to the family of the Karnataka CM.

“The facts narrated in the petition would undoubtedly require investigation. In the teeth of the fact that the beneficiary of all these acts is not anybody outside but the family of the petitioner. The petition stands dismissed," the court said.