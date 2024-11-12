Mumbai Congress hits back at Modi’s ‘ATM’ remark: ‘PM surrounded by Ajit Pawar, Narayan Rane, big Industrialists…’

As Maharashtra elections loom, political tensions soar following PM Modi's 'ATM' remark about Congress governance. The Congress-led opposition fires back, accusing Modi of hypocrisy while highlighting alleged corruption within the BJP. 

Written By Sayantani
Updated12 Nov 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Maharashtra Elections: Hitting back Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra on Tuesday said, 'PM himself has taken the ATM onboard, he took Ajit Pawar with him against whom he levelled <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,000 Crores of corruption charges. Another ATM Narayan Rane is with him. Several ATMS are with the BJP. There is ATM of industrialists as well, be it Adani or Ambani.'
Maharashtra Elections: Hitting back Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra on Tuesday said, 'PM himself has taken the ATM onboard, he took Ajit Pawar with him against whom he levelled ₹70,000 Crores of corruption charges. Another ATM Narayan Rane is with him. Several ATMS are with the BJP. There is ATM of industrialists as well, be it Adani or Ambani.'

PM Modi vs Congress on ‘ATM’ Remark: As the Maharashtra assembly elections approach, political tensions have escalated following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial statement accusing Congress of turning states into “ATMs” for the "Shahi Parivaar".

Hitting back Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra on Tuesday said, "PM himself has taken the ATM onboard, he took Ajit Pawar with him against whom he levelled 70,000 Crores of corruption charges. Another ATM Narayan Rane is with him. Several ATMS are with the BJP. There is ATM of industrialists as well, be it Adani or Ambani."

PM Modi Accuses Congress of ‘exploiting Karnataka’ to Fund Maharashtra Poll campaign

PM Modi’s comments specifically targeted Congress’ governance, alleging that Karnataka’s government has siphoned 700 crore from liquor sellers to fund their campaign in Maharashtra.

“In the name of elections in Maharashtra, they (Congress) have looted 700 crore from liquor sellers in Karnataka. You can imagine the loot once they win the elections,” Modi added, further stating that Congress-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have become ATMs for their leadership.

Congress and Allies Retaliate: ‘Why can't PM initiate a probe?’

The Congress hit back, with senior leader Rashid Alvi questioning why PM Modi hasn’t initiated any legal probes if corruption is indeed rampant.

“PM Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. If corruption is happening somewhere, law can do its job. Why can't PM initiate a probe as per the law if somebody is corrupt? Karnataka is not an ATM; BJP has made the whole country an ATM,” Alvi said, accusing the BJP of prioritising the wealth of industrialist allies over the welfare of the people.

Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra joined the rebuttal, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy. “PM Modi doesn't want to discuss the issues of Maharashtra or the people... PM wants to distract people,” Sapra claimed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Opposition Slam ‘Politics of Convenience’

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also criticised PM Modi’s remarks, attributing them to desperation. Dubey pointed out the BJP’s diminishing success, stating, “It is not just the Prime Minister but the Home Minister and UP CM are also at it. They are restless. Ever since they won only 17 of the 48 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, they are desperate to regain trust. But the people of Maharashtra want a government under Maha Vikas Aghadi leadership.”

Dubey accused Modi of practicing “politics of convenience” and warned of the consequences. “When you give ATMs to your industrialist friends, do you not say anything before people? They will face a crushing defeat on November 23,” Dubey added.

Maharashtra Elections: A Pre-Poll Crossfire

PM Modi doesn't want to discuss the issues of Maharashtra or the people... PM wants to distract people.

PM Modi’s ATM analogy and the opposition’s sharp counterattacks have set the stage for a fierce battle in the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections on 20 November, with votes being counted on 23 November.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, composed of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), aims to wrest control from the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP and its partners.

If corruption is happening somewhere, law can do its job. Why can't PM initiate a probe as per the law if somebody is corrupt?
Key Takeaways
  • Political rhetoric intensifies as Maharashtra elections approach, indicating the high stakes for both parties involved.
  • The opposition’s counterarguments highlight the complexity of corruption allegations in political discourse.
  • The responses from Congress and its allies illustrate a growing dissatisfaction with BJP’s governance and tactics.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsMumbai Congress hits back at Modi’s ‘ATM’ remark: ‘PM surrounded by Ajit Pawar, Narayan Rane, big Industrialists…’

