‘Mumbai passengers ignored’: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Ashwini Vaishnaw over Bandra stampede; calls him ‘Prabhari for BJP…’

A stampede at Bandra railway station in Mumbai injured nine people as passengers rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train. Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray blamed Ashwini Vaishnaw for safety lapses during the festive rush, while the Western Railway urges caution against boarding moving trains.

Written By Sayantani
Published27 Oct 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)

Bandra Terminus Stampede: On Sunday, chaos erupted at Bandra railway station in Mumbai when a stampede occurred as passengers hurried to board the Gorakhpur-bound Antyodaya Express. Hitting out at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is.”

Reports indicate that nine people were injured during the incident, highlighting ongoing concerns about passenger safety during peak travel times.

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Political Reactions

Aaditya Thackeray seized the opportunity to criticise Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, stating, “The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is.” Thackeray further mocked the minister’s focus on promotional activities, suggesting, “Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once.”

“The BJP has made Ashwini Vaishnav ji, a prabhari for BJP Maharashtra for elections, but every week there are some incidents and accidents that occur with the railways. Such a shame that our country has been forced under such incapable ministers.” Thackeray added.

Thackeray's sentiments were echoed by MP Sanjay Raut, who accused Vaishnaw of prioritising the bullet train project over the safety of Mumbai passengers. He lamented, “Passengers in Mumbai are being ignored” amidst the ongoing railway incidents.

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Details of the Incident

The stampede took place around 2:45 AM on platform number one as passengers attempted to board the moving train, which was slowly making its way from the Bandra Terminus yard to the platform. According to the Western Railway, “During this time, some passengers on the platform attempted to board the moving train, leading to an accident where two passengers fell and got injured.”

Despite the Western Railway reporting only two injuries, local authorities, including the Mumbai disaster control cell, confirmed that nine individuals suffered injuries during the rush.

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Injuries and Ongoing Treatment

Among those injured are Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19), and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18). Reports indicate that Sahani and Noor Mohammad Sheikh are in critical condition and receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital.

Bandra Terminus Stampede: Safety Warnings and Festival Travel

In light of the incident and the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Western Railway is operating over 130 special trains to accommodate the surge in passenger numbers, especially towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

However, the railway authorities have urged travellers to adhere to safety protocols: “Passengers are advised not to board or alight from moving trains, as it is dangerous.”

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 02:59 PM IST
