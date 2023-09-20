Murmu not invited for new Parliament inauguration because she is widow, tribal: Udhayanidhi1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Adheenams from Tamil Nadu were invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, but the President was not invited because she was a widow and belonged to the tribal community, says Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and the state sports minister on Wednesday gave another controversial remark, saying that President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building because she was a widow and belonged to the tribal community.