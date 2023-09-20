Murmu not invited for new Parliament inauguration because she is widow, tribal: Udhayanidhi

Adheenams from Tamil Nadu were invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, but the President was not invited because she was a widow and belonged to the tribal community, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and the state sports minister on Wednesday gave another controversial remark, saying that President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building because she was a widow and belonged to the tribal community.

“The new Parliament building was inaugurated. They (BJP) got the Adheenams from Tamil Nadu for the inauguration, but the President of India was not invited because she is a widow and is from a tribal community. Is this Sanatan Dharma?" said Udhayanidhi Stalin at an event in Madurai.

"We will continue to raise our voice against it," he also said.

In May, as many as 21 Adheenams were invited from Chennai to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

He also spoke on NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam and said that we are constantly protesting against the NEET exam, adding that one Udhayanidhi is not enough to cancel the NEET exam but all of them should become Udhayanidhi and fight in the field.

"We are constantly protesting against the NEET exam. We have passed the resolution twice in the assembly. If we have to cancel the NEET exam, one Udhayanidhi is not enough. All of them should become Udhayanidhi and fight in the field. Only then can the NEET exam be cancelled," said the Tamil Nadu minister.

On August 15, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had said that for the NEET examination to be abolished, education needs to be moved from the Concurrent list to the State list.

The Centre reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero has exposed the conspiracy of the national test, Udhayanidhi said.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero across all categories.

