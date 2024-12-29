Musk vows to ’go to war’ to defend H-1B visa programme; Trump sides with him

Washington, Elon Musk has received support from President-elect Donald Trump on his stance on H-1B visas, a day after the tech billionaire vowed to "go to war" to defend the programme used to bring skilled foreign workers to the US.

Musk, who along with Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has been tapped by Trump to lead his Department of Government Efficiency , argued last week that foreign workers are needed for tech companies like Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk on Friday blasted a user on X who used a video of Musk discussing SpaceX processes to go after the billionaire’s stance on the visa programme.

Advertisement

"The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B," Musk wrote on X.

He also used a profane quote from Tom Cruise's character in the movie "Tropic Thunder" to attack his critics.

"Take a big step back and F - YOURSELF in the face," Musk said.

Trump on Saturday sided with Musk, saying he fully backs the programme opposed by some of his supporters.

Advertisement

“I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them," Trump told the New York Post newspaper.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme," Trump said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Advertisement

The tech industry has long called for more H-1B visas to attract highly skilled workers to the US. Trump's first administration restricted the programme in 2020, arguing that it allows businesses to replace Americans with lower-paid foreign workers.

Musk, himself once on an H-1B visa and whose electric vehicle company Tesla has hired workers using the programme, defended the tech industry's need to bring in foreign workers.

"Anyone – of any race, creed or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!" he wrote on X on Friday.

Advertisement

Musk also lashed out at those who prioritise personal gain over the well-being of the country.

“This is the right position for those who want America to win. For those who want America to lose for their own personal gain, I have no respect. Zero,” he said in a separate post.

Musk has been consistently posting on X in favour of the programme.

"There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley," Musk wrote on December 25 on X.

Advertisement

Several of Trump’s supporters and immigration hardliners have been increasingly pushing for scrapping the H-1B visa programme amid debate over immigration.

The debate sparked when Laura Loomer, a right-wing influencer, criticised Trump's selection of Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an adviser on artificial intelligence policy in his coming administration. Krishnan favours the ability to bring more skilled immigrants into the US.

Loomer declared the stance to be "not America First policy" and said the tech executives who have aligned themselves with Trump were doing so to enrich themselves.

Advertisement

The debate intensified when Ramaswamy criticised American culture for promoting mediocrity instead of focusing on academic excellence and success on the basis of merit.

“Trump’s election hopefully marks the beginning of a new golden era in America, but only if our culture fully wakes up. A culture that once again prioritises achievement over normalcy; excellence over mediocrity; nerdiness over conformity; hard work over laziness,” Ramaswamy said on Thursday.

He faced backlash for the comment.

In response, Musk called for removing “contemptible fools” from the Republican Party who oppose his immigration agenda.

Advertisement

Musk later clarified that his statement was addressing the “hateful, unrepentant racists” he considers a threat to the Republican Party's future.