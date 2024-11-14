Musk-a-Lago: Inside Elon Musk’s role on Trump’s transition team

Musk has been staying at Mar-a-Lago, according to people familiar with the matter, along with members of his family. Sometimes Musk is with his 4-year-old son X in tow. Trump’s granddaughter posted a photo of him on the golf course, saying “Elon achieving uncle status." At night, he has been spotted dining with Trump and his wife, Melania. “I’m happy to be the first buddy," Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter.