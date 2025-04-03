‘Targeting Muslims, attack on Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS over Waqf Bill

Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the Waqf Bill. He has called it an “attack on the Constitution”.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future,” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha tweeted.

“The Congress party strongly opposes this legislation as it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, the Right to Freedom of Religion,” Gandhi added.

When a Twitter (now X) user asked Perplexity AI about Rahul Gandhi’s take on it, the artificial intelligence tool replied that the concerns were “legitimate”.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill raises legitimate concerns about religious freedom and property rights that deserve careful constitutional scrutiny. Any legislation affecting specific communities should balance national interests with fundamental rights guaranteed under India's pluralistic framework,” it replied.

Nasir Khuehami, the National Convenor of the J&K Students Association, replied to RaGa, “Unconstitutional and Violation of our Fundamental rights. This bill infringes upon Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law, Article 25, which ensures the freedom of religion, and Article 26, which grants the right to manage religious affairs!”

Anti-caste activist Suraj Kumar Bauddh wrote, “No, the Waqf Bill is not an attack on the Constitution. According to Article 25(2)(a), it ensures transparency in financial and secular matters of religious units. CONGRESS empowered Waqf Board to snatch lands from poors, dalits and govt. Time has come to correct this injustice.”

What is Waqf (Amendment) Bill? The Waqf Amendment Bill is a new rule the government wants to add to or change in how Waqf properties are managed.

As per the Bill, people can’t just say “this land is Waqf” unless they show clear proof (like legal documents). If someone’s family has owned a land for a long time, no one can suddenly claim it as Waqf without asking the family first and going to court.

Earlier, Waqf Boards had a lot of power. Now, this new Bill says everyone must get a chance to speak and prove who really owns the land.

So, after the amendment, mosques and dargahs with incomplete or informal records will be in trouble. Smaller Waqf Boards with poor documentation systems may also be questioned.

Arguments against Waqf (Amendment) Bill Under the current system, mosques can already be questioned. For example, in Gyanvapi, a survey was ordered despite its waqf status. But, this bill makes it easier by shifting power to government officers and scrapping a key legal defence (Waqf by user) for future claims.

It also creates a paperwork burden many Waqf Boards might struggle to meet. In a climate where people are quick to file claims against Muslim sites, often backed by political rhetoric, the bill hands them a sharper tool.

