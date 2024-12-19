Myanmar’s military junta has conjured up a crazy currency system

Meanwhile, many Burmese are fleeing the country and trying to get their money out, too. This applies constant downward pressure on the currency. The Tatmadaw has tried to arrest its way to currency stability: in June it charged dozens of FX and gold traders for “engaging in speculation to hinder the country’s economic development". Yet the kyat will not co-operate: in August, it fell as low as 7,500 per dollar, more than triple the official rate, and has remained volatile. To finance government spending at home the junta has resorted to money-printing. The National Unity Government, a government-in-exile made of opposition lawmakers, claims the junta has printed 30trn kyat ($6.8bn) since it seized power in 2021. This has stoked inflation. The price of staples has risen by 426% since the coup. Half the country is in poverty.