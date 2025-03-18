Nagpur violence: The sudden outbreak of violent clashes that shook Nagpur on Monday has raised questions about its cause. Was it instigated by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava? Or was it a reaction to Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi’s remark on Aurangzeb in the Maharashtra Assembly? Or did a statement by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi spark the unrest? Leaders of Maharashtra’s ruling alliance have been scouring to hold one responsible for the clashes that broke out in Nagpur.

'Owaisi establishes leadership by causing such riots' Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske blamed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday for the Nagpur Violence.

The Shiv Sena MP said, “The whole country knows that people like Owaisi do such acts to prove themselves as leaders. They try to establish their leadership by causing such riots. There should be an investigation into who is behind this riot.”

Mhaske also flagged a communal tension of the Nagpur violence and said, “Stones were pelted, vehicles were torched after seeing the surnames.”

“It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage the people who were behind the incident. The locals claim that huge numbers of people from outside have gathered and started pelting stones. By seeing the surnames of those arrested, it is clearly visible that who were behind this incident,” Mhaske added.

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of an intelligence failure in connection with the recent violence in Nagpur, alleging that provocative statements by ministers played a role.

‘Abu Azmi is responsible for this. He started this issue’ Maharashtra BJP MLA from the Kankavli constituency of Sindhudurg district, Nitesh Rane, pinned the responsibility for the Nagpur violence on Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi.

Nitesh Rane said, "Abu Azmi is responsible for this. He started this issue. This was a preplanned violence to defame the government. We will not spare those who raise their hands on our police personnel. Strict action will be taken in this matter."

Abu Azmi, a Samajwadi Party MLA, stated that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's GDP accounted for 24% of the world's GDP, and the country was referred to as a "golden sparrow" due to its economic prosperity. He made these comments while defending Aurangzeb as a good administrator, suggesting that India flourished under his rule. However, the SP leader later retracted his statements.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to be Blamed? On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Maharashtra Assembly that Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandana starrer Chhaava ‘ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb'.

“Chhaava”, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a historical drama that vividly portrays the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film has garnered attention for its depiction of Sambhaji's bravery and resilience against the Mughal Empire, particularly under the rule of Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna.

Rumours on holy book of Muslims Being Burned Initial ground reports claimed that a rumour of the Holy Book of Muslims being burnt by the VHP and Bajrang Dal, protesting and seeking the dismantling of Aurangzeb's tomb, had caused the violence in Nagpur's Mahal.

The protest was organized by groups such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who allegedly burned a cloth with “kalma” on it, leading to widespread outrage among Muslim groups.