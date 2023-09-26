Breaking News
‘Namaste from Bharat’, says Jaishankar at UNGA, stresses India evolving to ‘Vishwa Mitra’ during G201 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:53 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and stressed on India's evolvement to ‘Vishwa Mitra (a friend of the world)’ during the G20 Summit which was held under India's presidency.
