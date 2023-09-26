External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and stressed on India's evolvement to ‘Vishwa Mitra (a friend of the world)’ during the G20 Summit which was held under India's presidency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Greeting the UNGA with a ‘namaste' from 'Bharat’, Jaishankar said, “Namaste from Bharat!...Our fullest support to this UNGA's theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity. This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share."

"The world is witnessing an exception period of turmoil...At this juncture, it was with a sense of exceptional responsibility India took up the presidency of G20. Our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' sought to focus on the key concerns of the many just the narrow interests of the few..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From era of non-alignment, we have now evolved to that of Vishwa Mitra (a friend to the world): Jaishankar at UNGA session.

African Union's inclusion in G20 should inspire United Nations to also make Security Council contemporary: Jaishankar at UNGA session.

New York | At the UNGA, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Namaste from Bharat!...Our fullest support to this UNGA's theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity. This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share...." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!