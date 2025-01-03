The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to name Delhi University's upcoming college after former prime minister Manmohan Singh, instead of Hindutva ideologue, Veer Savarkar.

PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh on Friday. The institution was approved by Delhi University's Executive Council, its highest decision-making body, in 2021.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary highlighted Manmohan's Singh's contributions to education and governance, requesting that the college honour his legacy.

Singh, who passed away on December 27 at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi, was a veteran Congress leader.

"Honourable Prime Minister, you are set to inaugurate a college named after Veer Savarkar under the University of Delhi. NSUI strongly demands that this institution be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji. His recent passing has left a deep void, and the most fitting tribute to his legacy would be to dedicate premier educational institutions in his name," the letter read.

Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which will have state-of-the-art facilities for education besides an academic block in East Delhi and an academic block in Dwarka.

Veer Savarkar is a venerated figure for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NSUI also called for including Singh’s life journey, from his post-partition student days to a his emergence as a global icon, in academic curricula. It emphasised that Singh's legacy as a scholar, economist and public servant symbolised resilience, merit and dedication to public welfare.

"Singh established numerous institutions like IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and introduced the Central Universities Act. Naming institutions after him will inspire generations and honour his transformative vision. The government must act immediately to recognise his unparalleled contributions to India," the NSUI said.

NSUI also requested the establishment of a central university named after Singh and the inclusion of his achievements in the academic curricula. The letter has also been forwarded to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging immediate action.

Singh retired from Rajya Sabha in April 2024, after serving 33 years in the Indian Parliament. Singh is credited for opening up the Indian economy to global competition as the finance minister in the Narasimha Rao cabinet. Singh was Prime Minister of the Congress-led UPA government for two terms between 2004 and 2014.