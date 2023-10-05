Nancy Mace Explains Why She Nixed Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker
SummaryThe South Carolina Republican was once an ally of the ousted House speaker. But she grew to mistrust him—and the feeling was mutual.
When eight Republicans voted to take down Kevin McCarthy as speaker, seven of the votes weren’t a surprise. But one—from South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace—sent a gasp through the House chamber.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more