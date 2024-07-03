Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition staged a walkout on Wednesday, July 3, during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, protesting the refusal to let the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge intervene despite repeated pleas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the walkout, Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “misleading" the public and “speaking against the truth." Mallikarjun Kharge further criticised Narendra Modi, stating that the prime minister has a “habit of lying."

WHAT HAPPENED IN RAJYA SABHA? Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to intervene during Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Rajya Sabha Chaiman Jagdeep Dhankar did not heed to his requests to be allowed to speak, the Opposition MPs chanted slogans disrupting the prime minister's address and staged a walkout, inviting criticism from the ruling party members.

Opposition members walkout of the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi address

Despite the disruptions, Narendra Modi continued his speech amid the slogan-shouting.

KHARGE VS MODI IN RAJYA SABHA Vice President Dhankar and PM Modi accused the Opposition of insulting the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I say with all seriousness that Congress is biggest opponent of Constitution. Word 'Constitution' does not suit you," said PM Modi to Congress during his speech, adding, “People voted for us as they know only we can safeguard Constitution."

Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned their act of walkout, saying this was an insult to the Constitution. “Khargeji insulted oath of the office through the walkout. They have made a mockery of the Constitution. I hope they introspect," Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also clarified that Mallikarjun Kharge was given enough time to speak without any interruptions. “Today, they did not show me their back, they showed it to the Constitution of India. They did not insult me or you, they insulted the oath of the Constitution that they took….There can be no bigger insult to the Constitution of India than this," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the walkout, Mallikarjun Kharge said Narendra Modi's “habit is to lie." he said, “We walked out from the House because the PM was speaking some wrong things during the reply to the motion of thanks. His habit is to lie, mislead people and speak against the truth. I just asked him that he did not make the Constitution and they were against it. I just wanted to clarify who was for Constitution and who was against it….They opposed the Constitution. They are against it since the beginning and they say that they are for it. Now they are saying that we are against it."

Addressing media following the walkout, Sharad Pawar said the constitutional post of Mallikarjun Kharge should have been respected. “He [Mallikarjun Kahrge] is on a Constitutional post. Be it the PM or the Chairman of the House, it's their responsibility to respect him, but today it was all ignored and hence the entire Opposition is with him, and hence we walked out," he said.

