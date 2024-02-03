Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in its Jharkhand leg right now. The Congress MP from Wayanad hit out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, and accused it of attempting to topple the Jharkhand Government with Hemant Soren's arrest. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his Adani-Modi allegations while addressing the public, and said, “If the name 'Adani' is taken in India, people understand it in a second... Narendra Modi is his capital". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about his allegations of crony capitalism between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. The Congress leader have seized domestic and international platforms to pipe up the allegations of collusion between Gautam Adani and PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi stepped up his accusations after the Hindenburg report accusing Adani group of stock manipulation.

On Saturday during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, “We brought the Land Tribunal Bill... Prime Minister Modi cancelled the Land Tribunal Bill... Injustice is being done against everyone... Justice for Adani. And injustice is being done to the rest of the people ..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "The aim of this yatra is also that they (BJP) are spreading hatred... We have come against this. We have come to unite everyone... In the entire country, injustice is being done against the poor and the weaker sections. Injustice is being done against the youth, against the farmers..."

During the Bihar leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has said that PM Modi had taken away land from farmers and gifted it to Adani. "Land is taken from you and given as gift to big industrialists like Adani," the Congress leader told the farmers.

"You are pressured when it comes to fertilisers and seed & money is taken away from you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday entered Jharkhand and alleged the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to topple the Jharkhand government adding that the people of the state stood against their "conspiracy."

Congress spent ₹71.8 crore on its Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra which amounts to an average of more than ₹49 lakh per day for the 145-day journey that culminated in Srinagar on January 30 last year.

Congress spent ₹40,10,15,572 on pre-poll surveys in 2022-23, up from ₹23,00,000 that it had spent in the previous fiscal, as per the party's latest annual audit report filed with the Election Commission for FY 2022-23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Congress's election expenditure was more than ₹192.5 crore in 2022-23, down from more than 279.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!