NATO aims to boost defenses against drones, hacking and sabotage

Western military planners haven’t faced serious threats to logistics since World War II. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the risk of further conflict changes that. Now logisticians, who focus on mobilizing troops and sustaining battles, must refine their plans with an eye to homeland security and the risk that adversaries will do everything possible to stop defending forces from leaving bases and engaging in combat. Israeli special forces operating inside Iran targeted its mobile air-defense vehicles and other equipment at the start of Israel’s attack on June 13.