NATO nations expect the US to delay a final decision on cutting troop numbers in Europe past early December, people familiar with the matter said, as the Trump administration puts a renewed focus on securing a Ukraine peace deal.

The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said improved US-NATO ties in recent weeks had also prompted the expected delay. In addition, the US has looked favorably on NATO nations’ push to boost defense spending and wants to use its bases in Europe to project power in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Allied nations had expected a decision in early December but now believe the US will wait until later in the month or after the new year, the people said. Asked for comment, a Pentagon official said the department has nothing to announce and its posture review is ongoing.

Allies see the potential delay as another encouraging sign after US officials indicated they wouldn’t go through with threats to drastically cut troop numbers on the continent. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had shocked allies earlier this year with his announcement that the US was reviewing its force posture, and some officials feared President Donald Trump would cut 25,000 troops — more than a quarter of the 80,000 now based there.

Allies now believe the cuts will total about 5,000 troops, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The US has launched a renewed push to find a solution to Russia’s war in Ukraine, this time with more European involvement than before. Russia’s demands include views on where NATO troops should be positioned on the continent.

Last week at NATO, US Defense Undersecretary Elbridge Colby said the US “will be prepared to adapt to support those peace negotiations.” He was responding to a question about whether Russia’s demands would be taken into account as the US reviews its troop posture.

Most of the cuts are expected to be made in Germany, which hosts the largest contingent of US troops in Europe. Countries on the eastern flank, especially Poland, are expected to gain more troops.

With assistance from Eric Martin and Natalia Ojewska.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.